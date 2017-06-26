Myanmar army arrests reporters for covering ethnic armed group event
Myanmar military arrested at least three reporters on Monday, after they covered an event organised by an ethnic armed group designated as an "illegal organisation". The three reporters were arrested in Myanmar's northeastern Shan state, the army said in a statement, along with four other men returning from the territory controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army , an ethnic militia in a stand-off with government troops.
