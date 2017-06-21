MPT upgrades to LTE-A a month after l...

MPT upgrades to LTE-A a month after launching LTE

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The platform uses 4 4 multiple-input, multiple-output (4 4 noted that Bago, Taunggyi, Mawlamyaine, Monywa and Pathein are set to be covered by the end of July, whilst the number of cities within the coverage area will surpass 20 by the end of August, rising to more than 30 a month later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC