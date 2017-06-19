Ministry to Legalize Myanmar Domestic Workers in Singapore

The Myanmar government will register and legalize Myanmar national domestic workers in Singapore, said deputy director general Daw Khin Nwe Oo of the Ministry of Labor, Immigration and Population. The ministry has so far only approved sending some 130 domestic workers to Singapore through a bilateral agreement between the two governments but it is estimated that as many as 40,000 Myanmar nationals are currently engaged in domestic work in Singapore, said the deputy director general during an event to celebrate World Domestic Workers' Day in Yangon on June 16. "We will tally the number of workers in the first phase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.