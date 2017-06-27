Ministry Requests Monthly Reports on Coal-powered Cement Plant in Mon State

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation has instructed the Mon State government to submit monthly environmental impact assessment reports regarding a 500-ton cement factory in Mon State's Kyaikmayaw Township that is powered by a coal-fired power plant. Union minister of natural resources and environmental conservation U Ohn Win left the instruction for the divisional ministry after he inspected the factory on Saturday.

