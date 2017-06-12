Minister: Golden Rock to Remain a Protected Zone Due to Strict Regulations
MAWLAMYINE, Mon State-Kyaiktiyo Pagoda, a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage site and a major tourist destination in Mon State's Kyaikto Township also known as Golden Rock, will remain a protected zone and won't be designated a cultural heritage zone in the near future due to culture ministry regulations. The Ministry of Culture, since the country's military regime, has designated areas as cultural heritage zones to conserve national heritage by introducing regulations such as restricting construction in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC