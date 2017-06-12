Minister: Golden Rock to Remain a Protected Zone Due to Strict Regulations

MAWLAMYINE, Mon State-Kyaiktiyo Pagoda, a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage site and a major tourist destination in Mon State's Kyaikto Township also known as Golden Rock, will remain a protected zone and won't be designated a cultural heritage zone in the near future due to culture ministry regulations. The Ministry of Culture, since the country's military regime, has designated areas as cultural heritage zones to conserve national heritage by introducing regulations such as restricting construction in the area.

