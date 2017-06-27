Military Files Second Lawsuit Against...

Military Files Second Lawsuit Against Myanmar Publication: Lawyers

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Myanmar military submitted another lawsuit at the Bahan Township court against The Voice Daily's chief editor and columnist over the same satirical article that led to charges under the country's controversial online defamation law, according to the lawyers of the accused. Lt-Col Lin Tun originally filed a suit at the Bahan Township police station on May 17. The police detained the columnist Ko Kyaw Zwa Naing, also known by his pen name British Ko Ko Maung, and the paper's chief editor U Kyaw Min Swe in early June, bringing them to court under Article 66 of the 2013 Telecommunications Law.

