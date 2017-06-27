Media Urges Govt to Scrap Article 66

Members of the media concerned about the growing use of Article d of the Telecommunications Law urged the government to reconsider the legislation. Editors, journalists and the information minister talked about the controversial law, which has been criticized for suppressing freedom of expression, and the problems that social media presents to the mainstream press, at the Ethnic Media Conference in Loikaw on Monday.

