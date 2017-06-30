Maung Moe Thu Dances With Colors

In his advanced years, Moe Thu, better known by his penname of Maung Moe Thu, has already become inseparable from his walking stick, but is still dancing-on canvas. The 80-year-old's solo exhibition "Dancing with Colors" is being held at the Myanmar Art Center Gallery in Chin Chaung Nandaw-Chin Chaung Palace-in Yangon's Bahan Township from June 24-26.

