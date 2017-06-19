Market Day in Shan State's Thandaung Village

The five-day market rotating around Shan State's Inle Lake area is famous for its rustic, bustling scenes, as tradespeople of different ethnic backgrounds, including Intha and Pa-O, migrate daily from one site to another to sell their produce and ware. While several lakeside villages such as Indein, Nampan, Thaung Tho and Khaung Daing host the market, the main five places are in Nyaung Shwe , Heho, Taunggyi, Maing Thauk and Shwe Nyaung.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.