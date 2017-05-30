Majority of Moulmein Prisoners Incarc...

Majority of Moulmein Prisoners Incarcerated on Drug Charges

More than half of the prisoners serving their time in Moulmein Prison are incarcerated in connection to drug cases, according to Mon State Chief Minister Dr. Aye Zan. According to the chief minister, the Moulmein Prison currently has 1,259 inmates, of which more than 650 are imprisoned for drug abuse, dealing or possession.

Chicago, IL

