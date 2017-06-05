Legal firm Dentons makes its presence felt in Myanmar
Longterm isolation for nearly six decades will no longer become a barrier for Myanmar's growth as another international law firm recently entered the market to provide muchneeded legal advice to international companies eyeing the emerging market, according to senior executives of Dentons. Philip Jeyaretnam, global vice chair and regional chief executive officer of Dentons Rodyk, said in an interview that the firm expanded its presence with the launch of its new office in Yangon on May 31. "It is logical for us to establish a presence in Myanmar.
