Land Compensation Funds for Kyaukphyu...

Land Compensation Funds for Kyaukphyu Township are Seemingly Misplaced

11 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Lawmaker U Phoe San of the Arakan National Party asked the Rakhine State government whether authorities would provide the remaining compensation to farmers from Pyine Sae Kay village in Kyaukphyu Township who released their land in 2014 for a water reservoir at a parliamentary session on Monday. But those funds have seemingly been misplaced.

Chicago, IL

