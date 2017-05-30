Karaoke-murder fugitive linked to Golden Triangle drugs

Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, the suspected killer of a 22-year-old karaoke bar woman, posted this selfie photo on her Facebook account, along with many others depicting a life with abundant cash and brand-name goods. Karaoke-murder fugitive Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai trafficked drugs from the Golden Triangle for sale in Thailand, according to the chief of narcotics control police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.