Karaoke-murder fugitive linked to Gol...

Karaoke-murder fugitive linked to Golden Triangle drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bangkok Post

Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, the suspected killer of a 22-year-old karaoke bar woman, posted this selfie photo on her Facebook account, along with many others depicting a life with abundant cash and brand-name goods. Karaoke-murder fugitive Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai trafficked drugs from the Golden Triangle for sale in Thailand, according to the chief of narcotics control police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC