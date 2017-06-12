Kachin Men Charged Under Peaceful Assembly Law

The Myitkyina Township court charged three Kachin men on Tuesday under Article 19 of the Peaceful Assembly Law for leading a commemoration of the six-year anniversary of renewed Kachin conflict last Friday. The three defendants-Hkawn Zau Jat, Labang Gam Awng, and Khun Seng-were each fined 30,000 kyats, according to Labang Gam Awng, after being question by police on Monday evening.

