Kachin Men Charged Under Peaceful Ass...

Kachin Men Charged Under Peaceful Assembly Law

19 hrs ago

The Myitkyina Township court charged three Kachin men on Tuesday under Article 19 of the Peaceful Assembly Law for leading a commemoration of the six-year anniversary of renewed Kachin conflict last Friday. The three defendants-Hkawn Zau Jat, Labang Gam Awng, and Khun Seng-were each fined 30,000 kyats, according to Labang Gam Awng, after being question by police on Monday evening.

