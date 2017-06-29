'Just Doing Their Jobs:' Families Dec...

'Just Doing Their Jobs:' Families Decry Case Against Reporters

Family and colleagues of three Myanmar journalists who face up to three years in prison on charges of contacting ethnic rebels appealed for their release on Thursday. The men have been accused of breaching the colonial-era Unlawful Associations Act after covering an event on Monday where the rebel Ta'ang National Liberation Army burned piles of narcotics to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

