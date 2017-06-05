Journalists Launch Campaign, Call for Termination of Article 66
More than 100 journalists in Rangoon demanded on Tuesday that the government withdraw lawsuits filed against reporters under the country's controversial Article 66 of the Telecommunications Law. The media representatives gathered at the Orchid Hotel in light of the recent arrest of The Voice Daily's chief editor, U Kyaw Min Swe, and columnist Ko Kyaw Zwa Naing.
