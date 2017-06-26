India speeding up infra commitments i...

India speeding up infra commitments in Myanmar

22 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Having missed several deadlines and with China taking big strides, India is trying hard to speed up its infrastructure commitments in Myanmar . India's tardiness in project implementation has marred its reputation, even though it has spent over $1.75 billion in grants and credit to Myanmar.

Chicago, IL

