Hunt for missing Myanmar plane enters third day; total of 31 bodies recovered

The tally of retrieved bodies rose to 31 on Friday as Myanmar's hunt for a military transport plane that went missing over the Andaman Sea with 122 people on board stretched into a third day. Rescue workers bring dead bodies to the beach on a boat from a crashed military plane outside Launglon township, Myanmar June 8, 2017.

