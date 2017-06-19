Harn Yawnghwe: Perhaps Govt no Longer...

Harn Yawnghwe: Perhaps Govt no Longer Sees Value of my Work

Influential figure on Myanmar affairs and executive director of the Brussels-based Euro-Burma Office Harn Yawnghwe was denied a visa this month, allegedly due to his involvement in the country's peace process. Irrawaddy senior reporter Saw Yan Naing spoke to Harn Yawnghwe about allegedly becoming a recent addition to the government's blacklist.

