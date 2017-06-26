Half the number of bodies from Myanma...

Half the number of bodies from Myanmar plane crash recovered

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

This photo is taken on June 9, 2017 shows small fishing boats sailing over the Andaman sea near San Hlan village in Dawei, northern part of Myanmar. AFP / Ye Aung Thu Yangon: Search crews in Myanmar have now recovered the bodies of nearly half of those who died in last week's military plane crash, the army said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC