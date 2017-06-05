Glimmers of hope for peace in Myanmar

Monday Read more: The Nation

A second round of peace talks between the government of Myanmar and ethnic groups last week ended without significant progress, but at least both sides agreed to keep trying until a consensus is reached on settling the country's endless, brutal conflicts. The so-called 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference reassembled from May 24-28 in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw.

Chicago, IL

