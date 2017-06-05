Get to experience Burma in detail in Gurgaon
Somdatta Saha, New Delhi [India], June 6 : When the heat is turning unbearable outside and your eyes and taste buds are craving for some change, Gurgaon has the perfect offering for you- Burma Burma. Located in the cyber hub, this restaurant is contemporary in style, yet has Burma in all its details, sans its heat.
