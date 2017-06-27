Four Letpadaung Protesters Charged Under Peaceful Assembly Law
Police have opened a case under Article 19 of the Peaceful Assembly and Procession Law against four local farmers who staged a protest against the China-backed Letpadaung Copper Mine on the Pathein-Monywa Road, confirmed the Salingyi Township police station. Dozens of local farmers protested on Monday in front of China's Wanbao Co, stating that the company's mine was causing air pollution and environmental degradation.
