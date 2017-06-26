Four Arrested as Police, Hired Heavies Clear Squatters in Yangon

Police arrested four men and one woman on Monday morning for resisting the eviction of five villages on Ministry of Construction-owned land near a tollgate on the Yangon-Naypyitaw Highway in Hlegu Township. In the first forced eviction by the National League for Democracy -led government, nearly 200 police troops and 700 hired civilian reinforcements armed with clubs, swords and axes were deployed Monday morning to clear nearly 20,000 houses.

