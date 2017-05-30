Folk Concert Benefits Burmese School
Lorraine and Jeremy Millington, who comprise The Portraits, will be performing at the old fire station in Woods Hole on June 9. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Phaung Daw Oo Monastic School in Mandalay, Burma.
