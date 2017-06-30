Five Inmates Escape from Mon State Labor Camp

Police and government officials are searching for five male inmates who escaped from Inn Paung labor camp in Mon State's Paung Township on Wednesday after attacking a police lance corporal, a township police officer confirmed. "[The inmates] threw stones and attacked the policeman with a hammer and ran away from the quarry at around 10 a.m.," police officer Tun Zaw Oo of Paung Township Police Station told The Irrawaddy, adding that the lance corporal who was attacked did not sustain major injuries.

