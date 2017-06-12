Fishing boat hooks tail of crashed Myanmar military plane
So far 90 bodies have been pulled from the Andaman Sea after the military sent boats and planes to scour the waters, aided by local vessels. YANGON: A fishing boat on Thursday found the tail of a Myanmar military plane that crashed last week with 122 people on board.
