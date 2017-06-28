Fighting between Myanmar military, armed group brings about casualties

Heavy fighting between Myanmar government forces and the ethnic Ta'ang National Liberation Army over the past week has brought about several casualties to the government side with four bodies of the armed group being claimed, Myanmar News Agency reported Wednesday. The clashes followed the uncovering of a secret training camp of the TNLA, about 2 km northeast of Manlan village, Shan state's Namsang township.

