Fifth Annual Ethnic Media Conference Convenes in Loikaw

An ethnic media conference eyeing the development of an official ethnic media policy convened in Karenni State's capital of Loikaw on Monday. During the three-day event, nearly 100 journalists from across the country will discuss ethnic media policy frameworks and challenges, as well as the promotion of the rights of women journalists and the role of ethnic media in Myanmar's political transition, peace process, and the building of a federal Union.

