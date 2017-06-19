End Impunity for Rapists in Conflict,...

End Impunity for Rapists in Conflict, say Women's Rights Advocates

Advocates for women's rights stressed the challenges of obtaining justice for the survivors of violence, and called for an end to impunity for rapists in conflict, as they marked the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. Nang Pu, founder of the Kachin State Women's Network and director of the Kachin-based Htoi Gender and Development Foundation, said justice remains out of reach for women survivors of violence in conflict areas, during a panel discussion organized by the Alliance for Gender Inclusion in the Peace Process in Yangon on Monday.

Chicago, IL

