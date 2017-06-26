Dutch businesses keen for deals in Myanmar
A DOZEN Dutch companies took part in the Netherlands' first trade mission to Myanmar last week, reflecting keen interest to expand business ties. Dutch ambassador Wouter Jurgens said the mission, from June 7-9, was part of efforts to build on these relations.
