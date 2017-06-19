Drug Seizure Believed to be Largest E...

Drug Seizure Believed to be Largest Ever in Sagaing Division

A sizeable amount of drugs including 100,000 methamphetamine tablets was found in two urban wards in Sagaing Division's Monywa Township on Monday, believed to be the largest-ever drug seizure in the division, according to the Monywa Police Force. "It was the most we've ever confiscated in Sagaing Division.

Chicago, IL

