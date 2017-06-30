Diver Dies From Injuries in Military Plane Crash Search

A diver who was injured in the search for the crashed Y-8 military aircraft died on Thursday evening, according to the Facebook page of the office of the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's military. U Saw Naing of Ana-Wa-Min diving service from Yangon's Dala Township joined the Tatmadaw in order to find the plane, which crashed in the Andaman Sea on June 7. However, U Saw Naing and his colleague from the service, U Thant Zin Oo, was placed in an intensive care unit at the military hospital in Yangon's Mingaladon Township after experiencing problems with the change in pressure.

