Displaced Squatters Allege Fraud by Village Committee
A group of displaced squatters in Yangon's Hlegu Township have opened a fraud case against a 27-member Aung Yadana village development committee that sold them land already owned by the government, one complainant told The Irrawaddy on Monday. Police deputy Maj Maung Maung Oo of Hlegu police station confirmed that the case was filed last week.
