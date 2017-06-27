Detained Myanmar journalists to be charged under colonial era law: officials
Three Myanmar reporters detained at an undisclosed location by the army will be charged under a colonial-era statute against "unlawful association" and face up to three years in jail, government and army officials said on Tuesday. The military arrested the journalists in Myanmar's northeastern Shan state on Monday after they covered a drug-burning event organized by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army , an ethnic armed group designated as an "unlawful association" by the Yangon authorities.
