Detained Myanmar journalists to be ch...

Detained Myanmar journalists to be charged under colonial era law: officials

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Three Myanmar reporters detained at an undisclosed location by the army will be charged under a colonial-era statute against "unlawful association" and face up to three years in jail, government and army officials said on Tuesday. The military arrested the journalists in Myanmar's northeastern Shan state on Monday after they covered a drug-burning event organized by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army , an ethnic armed group designated as an "unlawful association" by the Yangon authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC