Defending Lawi Weng

At The Irrawaddy's office, it is not uncommon for Lawi Weng to bring local snacks or homemade liquor to generously share among colleagues after returning from reporting trips to Myanmar's remote regions. More importantly, he brings updates from the ground to our news desk in Yangon, along with an easy smile, upbeat attitude, and sense of humor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.