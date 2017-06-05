Death Toll in Myanmar Plane Crash Ris...

Death Toll in Myanmar Plane Crash Rises to 31

Read more: Voice of America

Thirty-one bodies have been found by rescue searchers, along with plane debris believed to be from a Burmese military aircraft that went missing Wednesday with 122 people on board, according to a government statement Friday. Officials said the victims include 21 women, eight children, and two men.

