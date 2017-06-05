Dawei project gathers pace

THE INITIAL Bt37-billion phase of the Dawei Special Economic Zone will by ready to kick off before the end of this year after Myanmar's government signs a procurement contract this month with Italian-Thai Development , said company president Premchai Karnasuta. He said yesterday in Yangon after participating in a ceremony to open a representative office of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand that he had met with government officials early this week to discuss getting the Dawei project moving, and received assurance that the procurement contract would be signed this month.

