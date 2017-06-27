Czechs foster Myanmar skateboarding s...

Czechs foster Myanmar skateboarding scene

20 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

For several years now, a group of Czech enthusiasts have been involved in developing and supporting a skateboarding community in Burma. The country, now transforming from a former military dictatorship, has been going through dynamic changes, giving rise to various subcultures, including skateboarding.

Chicago, IL

