Culture Ministry to Nominate Bagan, Mrauk U, Shwedagon for UNESCO Recognition

The Union minister of religious affairs and culture U Aung Ko said his ministry plans to nominate Arakan State's Mrauk U and Shwedagon Pagoda for UNESCO's list of culturally significant sites after Bagan. Since 2016, countries have been limited to one UNESCO nomination per year so the ministry chose Bagan first, said the minister.

Chicago, IL

