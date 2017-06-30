CSOs Oppose Karen State Coal-fired Power Plant

Nearly 150 civil society organizations across the country denounced a coal-fired power plant project in Karen State's Hpa-an Township as a state minister confirmed plans for 11 new plants with an aim to source 33 percent of Myanmar's energy consumption from coal by 2030. "According to the energy ministry, the country's electricity consumption is increasing by 14 percent per year," said U Soe Hlaing, electricity and industry minister of Karen State, confirming plans for new plants in Yangon and Irrawaddy regions and Karen State.

