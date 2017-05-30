Cops say 3 men helping women flee

A forensics team checks a rented Honda CRV car thought to have been used to abduct karaoke bar worker, Warisara 'Am' Klinjui, before she was killed. Authorities hunting three female suspects who allegedly killed and dismembered a karaoke bar worker think the trio were spirited away from the Myanmar border town of Tachilek by three men.

