Commander-in-Chief: We Will Complete ...

Commander-in-Chief: We Will Complete Search for Crashed Plane

Yesterday

The Burma Army would complete its search for victims and debris of the military aircraft that crashed into the Andaman Sea on Wednesday, said the Burma Army Chief, adding that he believed it crashed due to bad weather. "We will complete the search as it is in our [territorial] areas," commander-in-chief Snr-Gen Min Aung Hlaing told reporters at a ceremony to accept donations for victims of the tragedy on Sunday at Naypyidaw Command.

Chicago, IL

