Coal-Powered Cement Plant Starts Production Despite Local Opposition

A 500-ton cement factory has started commercial operations in Kyaikmayaw Township, Mon State, despite opposition from locals over the coal-fired plant that will fuel it. Mon State Chief Minister Dr. Aye Zan confirmed on Thursday the US$400 million project, run by Mawlamyine Cement Limited -a joint venture between Thai firm Siam Cement Group and Pacific Link Cement Industries-will be fueled by a coal-fired power plant built within the compound.

