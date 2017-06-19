China to extend highway cargo link to...

China to extend highway cargo link to southeast Asia

4 hrs ago

A regular road cargo service between southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Bangkok will start operations in July, local authorities said. Chongqing has planned three routes to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations , according to the Chongqing municipal transportation authorities.

