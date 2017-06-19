Chin Political Parties Merge
Two political parties in Chin State-the Chin National Democratic Party and the Chin Progressive Party -agreed to merge last Thursday, almost five years after their first attempts to do so. "Only if we merge, can we represent the desires of the people and our people can rely on us," said general secretary of the CNDP Salai Ceu Bik Thawng, who attended the meeting of executive committee members held on Thursday in Yangon, adding they had established a working committee with three persons from each party to conduct the merger.
