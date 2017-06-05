Businessman Reports Death Threats Aft...

Businessman Reports Death Threats After Alleging Bribery Scandal in Tourism Ministry

The owner of Rangoon's Orchid Hotel, U Htay Aung, on Saturday accused the Ministry of Hotel and Tourism's permanent secretary U Yee Mon of demanding 16.7 million kyats from him in exchange for a recommendation letter to banks regarding the provision of loans. U Htay Aung had a 15-year lease to operate the Nan Myaing Hotel in Pyin Oo Lwin, which is owned by Ministry of Hotels and Tourism, and had applied to build an extension to the structure in 2016.

