Burmese Newspaper's Chief Editor and Satirist Taken Into Police Custody Over 66(d) Charge

Police detained chief editor of The Voice Daily newspaper Ko Kyaw Min Swe and its regular columnist Ko Kyaw Zwa Naing-also known by his pen name British Ko Ko Maung-on Friday afternoon, according to the chief editor's legal adviser U Khin Maung Myint. The pair is facing a lawsuit filed on May 17 by the Burma Army under Article 66 of the Telecommunications Law over a satirical article questioning the country's armed struggle and peace process.

