Burmese Newspaper's Chief Editor and ...

Burmese Newspaper's Chief Editor and Satirist Taken Into Police Custody Over 66(d) Charge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Police detained chief editor of The Voice Daily newspaper Ko Kyaw Min Swe and its regular columnist Ko Kyaw Zwa Naing-also known by his pen name British Ko Ko Maung-on Friday afternoon, according to the chief editor's legal adviser U Khin Maung Myint. The pair is facing a lawsuit filed on May 17 by the Burma Army under Article 66 of the Telecommunications Law over a satirical article questioning the country's armed struggle and peace process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC