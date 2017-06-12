Burmese cooking delights, surprises a...

Burmese cooking delights, surprises at Cetana Mon Myanmar Restaurant in El Monte

Suggested dishes: Fried Tofu , Samusa , Fish Cake Salad , Fried Squash , Pickled Mango Salad , Satay , Mohinga Fish Soup , Coconut Noodle Soup , Thick Noodle Salad with Chicken , Rice Salad with Fried Egg , Tea Leaf Salad , Fried Rice , Curry Chicken , Chili Pork Curry , Beef Curry , Mutton Curry , Prawn Curry Cetana Mon Myanmar Restaurant sits just a few doors down from the Ocean Bo Dim Sum Café, which, its name to the contrary, does not serve dim sum all day but only during the traditional noonish dim sum hours. You show up in the evening, and you can enjoy a menu of seafood and barbecue - all the expected dishes.

