Burma/Thailand: Deported Turkish Man at Risk

Burmese authorities have forced back Turkish asylum seeker, Muhammet Furkan SA kmen via Thailand , putting him at risk of serious human rights violations, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 24, 2017, Burmese officials detained SA kmen at Yangon International Airport at the request of Turkish authorities who had canceled his passport.

